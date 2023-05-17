Mom refuses to support teen daughter's plan to become a stay-at-home parent; AITA?

Being a parent can be a difficult balance between letting your kids grow into independent self-sufficient flowers on their own and telling them explicitly what not to do...

It's natural to want kids to avoid making big life mistakes, but sometimes there aren't any words of wisdom of 'teaching moments' that will stop them. So, when a conflicted mom consulted the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the A*shole' about her teen daughter's future plans, people were ready to help deem a verdict.

AITA for telling my daughter that I absolutely do not support her ONLY wanting to be a Stay-At-Home-Mom?

I don't have a problem with the idea of parents who stay home with their kids. It's not like that. I get that childcare is expensive, and that often times it just makes sense.

What I have a problem with is my teenage daughter literally planning her life to only become a SAHM. As in, no college, no jobs, no certifications, nothing at all to support herself until that time might come.