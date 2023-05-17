Mom refuses to support teen daughter's plan to become a stay-at-home parent; AITA?

It's natural to want kids to avoid making big life mistakes, but sometimes there aren't any words of wisdom of 'teaching moments' that will stop them. So, when a conflicted mom consulted the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the A*shole' about her teen daughter's future plans, people were ready to help deem a verdict.
I don't have a problem with the idea of parents who stay home with their kids. It's not like that. I get that childcare is expensive, and that often times it just makes sense.
What I have a problem with is my teenage daughter literally planning her life to only become a SAHM. As in, no college, no jobs, no certifications, nothing at all to support herself until that time might come.
I told her that it doesn't have to be college, that not everyone needs college. But that she needs to do something to start making money to put away so that, if anything goes wrong with her plan, she has a way to support herself and the potential kids.