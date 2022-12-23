Mom refuses to reconnect with estranged daughter; 'I could not trust her with my kids.'

AITA for not allowing my daughter to spend Christmas with me and my *new* family?

I (46F) am the mother of a 24 years old woman from my first marriage, and 12 and 10 years old boys from my second marriage. When I was married to my first husband he was unemployed almost all our marriage, we lived in a house his father owned, his father paid our bills, he bought us the car we drove, he sent my husband money to take care of our family…etc.

I was young, stupid and in love, that is my only excuse for living like that. When my daughter turned 5 I started pushing my husband to work, I myself got a job. He didn’t want to. Things escalated and ended up in us getting divorced.