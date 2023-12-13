Mom reports daughter to school for bullying 'gay' kid, daughter says 'you're ruining my life.'

There are times when the best thing you can do as a parent is give your kid some tough love. Enabling bad behavior will only hurt them (and the others in their path) long-term.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for reporting her daughter to her school after finding out she's a bully. She wrote:

"AITA for reporting my daughter to her school?"

My husband (38M) and I (38F) have three kids, our daughter Kyrstiana (13F) and Liam (8M) and Sarah (2F). Krystiana has a boyfriend, Colden (13M). Colden is a good kid, he plays baseball, is an A student, and is a sweet boy.