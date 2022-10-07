Dad gets rid of teenage son's beloved cat for destroying house, son retaliates.

When your kid's pet is their prized possession, it can be hard when you despise their pet. When this dad is conflicted, she asks Reddit:
My (43m) son(15m) has a cat named Cataloupe that he loves very much. We got him when son turned 14 (approx 1 and a half years ago.) In that time my son has grown very fond of the cat and during the night you would bet anything the cat was in his room.
I was very glad my son had a pet to help with stress and the horror of teenagehood. However the cat has been a continuing problem in regards to my carpet. The cat doesn't seem to know the difference between my carpet and cat litter and often leaves nasty surprises everywhere.
This has gone on since we got her but I figured cantaloupe would eventually adapt to using a box. Spoiler, he hasn't, and I am tired of picking up piles and steaming and picking up more piles. I have brung it up with my son on multiple occasions and nothing has come of our talks.