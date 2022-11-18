Mom gets revenge on daughter when she says stepmom's cooking is better.

When this woman is upset with her daughter, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling my daughter she can cook herself now if she doesn't like my cooking?"

I (40f) have a daughter Erin (16). When Erin was 10 me and my ex husband "Mike" divorced and he moved to a different city for work. He would come and see Erin a few times a year and sometimes she would fly to see him.

As I'm the only adult Erin has left I normally cook for both of us (and occasionally for my boyfriend when he is over for dinner).

I am not a health freak and mostly try to make filling and nutritional meals with "cheat meals" once or twice a week. I also try to make meals from different cuisines at least once a week.

A few months ago my ex husband moved back to our city alongside with his wife Kim (32).