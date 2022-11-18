Mom gets revenge on daughter when she says stepmom's cooking is better.

When this woman is upset with her daughter, she asks Reddit:
I (40f) have a daughter Erin (16). When Erin was 10 me and my ex husband "Mike" divorced and he moved to a different city for work. He would come and see Erin a few times a year and sometimes she would fly to see him.
As I'm the only adult Erin has left I normally cook for both of us (and occasionally for my boyfriend when he is over for dinner).
I am not a health freak and mostly try to make filling and nutritional meals with "cheat meals" once or twice a week. I also try to make meals from different cuisines at least once a week.
A few months ago my ex husband moved back to our city alongside with his wife Kim (32).
Erin was happy about it as it meant she could see her dad more often and we have agreed that she can stay over their new place over the weekend and holidays if they don't have other plans.