Mom revokes teen daughter's car privileges over driving with both feet; AITA?

Teaching your child how to drive is often a stressful, white-knuckling challenge in stomping on an invisible brake from the passenger's seat...

So, when a frustrated mom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about her daughter's risky driving habit, people were ready to help deem a verdict.

AITA for taking my revoking my daughters driving privileges after finding out she is using 2 feet?

My (37F) daughter (16F) is in the process of navigating the roads as a new driver. She began studying for and got her permit when she was 15, and had since been receiving driving lessons from my ex husband (40M).

She passed her driving test (written and physical portion) and is an outstanding student, so my ex and I decided to gift her a car as her 16th birthday gift (after receiving her license).