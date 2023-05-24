Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Mom revokes teen daughter's car privileges over driving with both feet; AITA?

Mom revokes teen daughter's car privileges over driving with both feet; AITA?

Taylor Brown
May 24, 2023 | 6:40 PM
ADVERTISING

Teaching your child how to drive is often a stressful, white-knuckling challenge in stomping on an invisible brake from the passenger's seat...

So, when a frustrated mom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about her daughter's risky driving habit, people were ready to help deem a verdict.

AITA for taking my revoking my daughters driving privileges after finding out she is using 2 feet?

My (37F) daughter (16F) is in the process of navigating the roads as a new driver. She began studying for and got her permit when she was 15, and had since been receiving driving lessons from my ex husband (40M).

She passed her driving test (written and physical portion) and is an outstanding student, so my ex and I decided to gift her a car as her 16th birthday gift (after receiving her license).

Growing up, my dad was the one who taught me and my siblings how to ride a bike, and later how to drive. It is a fond memory I have of him, so I decided to let her father handle the driving lessons/teaching business, so they could have that as well.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content