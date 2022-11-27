Mom says son 'has a mouth on him'; her sister says 'something is really wrong with him.'

My son just turned 10. We have been out visiting the baby sister (37yo). We were in a hotel last night together, and are driving home today. My son has a mouth on him and talks back. I deal with it by telling him the consequence (like leaving if we are in public, losing electronics, early to bed, etc…).
My youngest sister does not have any kids but constantly likes to give parenting advice.
Last night as we were getting ready for bed in the hotel my son cursed at her and I told him that was unacceptable. My sister loses it and starts yelling at him which only escalates things. I am trying to calm my son down, and she starts ranting, “just do what you want, your mom isn’t going to do anything, go on.”
She then starts screaming at me that “there is something really wrong with him and when are you going to wake up!” (Side note: She thinks I should spank him or who knows what when he behaves like this). I just ignore it, and go calm my son down to get ready for bed because we have to be up early to leave by 6:30am (at her insistence).