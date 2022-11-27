Mom says son 'has a mouth on him'; her sister says 'something is really wrong with him.'

"AITAH for getting annoyed my sister went through the drive thru but refused to order breakfast for my son."

My son just turned 10. We have been out visiting the baby sister (37yo). We were in a hotel last night together, and are driving home today. My son has a mouth on him and talks back. I deal with it by telling him the consequence (like leaving if we are in public, losing electronics, early to bed, etc…).

My youngest sister does not have any kids but constantly likes to give parenting advice.

Last night as we were getting ready for bed in the hotel my son cursed at her and I told him that was unacceptable. My sister loses it and starts yelling at him which only escalates things. I am trying to calm my son down, and she starts ranting, “just do what you want, your mom isn’t going to do anything, go on.”