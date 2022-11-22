Mom asks if she's wrong to send daughter to 'fat camp' against ex's wishes.

I just got in a huge argument with my ex-husband about this. My 14-year-old daughter Abby just hit 210 pounds, this started about 1.5 years ago when me and my ex's divorce was finalized.

Growing up Abby was always an average weight until we went 50/50 on custody. When we were together I would do the cooking and shopping. We ate a pretty good diet with some junk food thrown in. The divorce was kinda messy but we sent the kids to therapy and it was doable. Abby started gaining weight when we went 50/50.