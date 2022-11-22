Mom asks if she's wrong to send daughter to 'fat camp' against ex's wishes.

I just got in a huge argument with my ex-husband about this. My 14-year-old daughter Abby just hit 210 pounds, this started about 1.5 years ago when me and my ex's divorce was finalized.
Growing up Abby was always an average weight until we went 50/50 on custody. When we were together I would do the cooking and shopping. We ate a pretty good diet with some junk food thrown in. The divorce was kinda messy but we sent the kids to therapy and it was doable. Abby started gaining weight when we went 50/50.
At the beginning I just thought it was gaining weight before a growth spurt, that wasn't the case. At my house she was eating okay but at her fathers it is all junk food, he doesn't cook and to make it worse he lives by if it is on your plate you eat it.