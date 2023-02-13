Mom sends sick daughter to live with MIL; says, 'Now she only spends time with her dad.'

My husband and I have 2 daughters Jenny 14 and Tara 15. Tara was extremely sick. I won't get into details for privacy but we went through hell. For 2 years I had to be in the hospital all the time and my husband had to work 2 jobs to be able to pay for the hospital
We decided that the best thing to do for Jenny would be to send her to live with my MIL who lives in another city. She is the only close family we have. We were trying to give Jenny a normal life otherwise she would spend all her time in a hospital like us.
Now that Tara is better, things are a lot better and we asked Jenny to come back home and she was glad to do so however she only ever spends time with her dad, never with me or Tara and she never says why she doesn't want to spend time with us. Not just that she also actively bullies Tara any chance she gets.