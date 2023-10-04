Mom 'sentences' 9 year old daughter to community service as punishment. AITA?

When this mom decides to take disciplining her daughter into her own hands, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for sentencing my daughter to community service as punishment?"

My daughter's 9. During dinner once last week, she was getting upset we served her mashed potatoes. She's eaten them before, even recently. Just decided now she doesn't like them.

Instead of communicating to us that she doesn't like it, or leaving it on her plate, or, hell, even secretly giving it to the dog during dinner, she decided to take her entire plate, bring it to the garbage, and dump it all out.

I decided to punish her by having her volunteer at the local food bank. My work schedule is flexible so I can take tomorrow off, pull her out of school, and both of us will volunteer for a few hours.