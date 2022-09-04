Mom shamed for sending son to preschool instead of homeschooling shares story.

In a post on Reddit a mom struggled with the idea of sending her kid to preschool, and her family didn't make it any easier, so she shared her story and asked Reddit for help. Here's how it played out.
My son is 3 will be 4 in February. I have him signed up for preschool and it starts tomorrow. My fiancé is 100% on board with him attending. It’s only 3 hours, I can pick him up and drop him off Monday-Friday.
The only thing that’s holding me back is my unsupportive family. I get mom shamed from my own mother and cousins that I want to take my son to preschool. For example, “ I love my kids so much I can’t imagine taking them to preschool.” “ do you know how many kids get abused in preschool?” “ do you know how sick he’s going to get by taking him to school? You’re going to expose him to all of that?”