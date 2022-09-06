Mom asks if she was wrong to not remind teenage son to shower.

It's hard to be a mom to a teenage boy, especially when he doesn't shower. When this mom is upset with her son for not showering but does nothing about it, she takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:

"AITA for not reminding my son to shower, causing him to be humiliated?"

I (F 40’s) have a son “Mike” (M15). He is a good kid except he has a bit of a video game issue. He will lose track of time very quickly and forget to do other things unless he is reminded multiple times (and even then he gets mad that he is being reminded).