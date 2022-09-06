Mom asks if she was wrong to not remind teenage son to shower.

It's hard to be a mom to a teenage boy, especially when he doesn't shower. When this mom is upset with her son for not showering but does nothing about it, she takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:
I (F 40’s) have a son “Mike” (M15). He is a good kid except he has a bit of a video game issue. He will lose track of time very quickly and forget to do other things unless he is reminded multiple times (and even then he gets mad that he is being reminded).
Example: he will forget the time I told him to come down and eat, and get mad if I call him more than once but then comes down half an hour later and is mad that his food is cold.