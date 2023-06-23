Mom shows kids spreadsheet to shut down ex-husband's claim he 'pays for everything.'

Most parents want to keep things above board when they're coparenting with their ex. This means, no matter how frustrating the ex is, they don't bad-talk them to the kids.

However, when the ex starts spreading falsehoods, the gloves are bound to come off.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a mom asked if she went too far when she showed her kids a spreadsheet of all the things she pays for.

She wrote:

AITA for showing a spreadsheet of everything I pay for and showing their dad doesn’t do s#$t?