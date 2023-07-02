Dad outs daughter's cheating ex, mom sides with ex, they both ask us who's right.

This story started with a post from a father asking if he was wrong to tell his daughter about her cheating, now ex-husband. He made it a pretty public and dramatic reveal. His wife says this was inappropriate and he 'ruined their daughter's life. When she found out he posted the story online, she decided to post her side of the story. Now, they are asking the internet to tell them, once and for all, who is right. (Their son even provides a short afterword.)
Hello, reddit. This is my first time on here. My son, Nathan (32), showed me how to do this, so hopefully I'm getting it right.
I am a 62 year old man. My daughter, Annie, is 28. My ex-son-in-law, Josh, is 31. My son says to use fake names, so I am.
Annie and Josh have been married for over a year, but I've honestly never liked him. We're a Jewish family and Josh's family is Christian. I don't care about any of that, but it's important to know. Josh has never been respectful towards our Jewish traditions and customs.
He refuses to eat my daughter's homemade challah bread and she's stopped partaking in Shabbat together. Josh called Hanukah 'Jewmas' and even used my daughter's Menorah candles as Halloween props for their haunted house one year.
I could tell this upset Annie. I tried talking to her, but she brushed me off, and explained that Josh just grew up not understanding our culture and that he would learn.
A couple of weeks ago, I was at the mall with my son and grandson, when I saw Josh fraternizing with another girl. I actually recognized this girl from my daughter's old school. My son used his phone to video Josh and the girl together.
We followed them for a while to make sure we weren't making something out of nothing, but when we saw them kiss we knew we caught them. Nathan convinced me not to do anything and to wait.
A few days later, Nathan did some digging and found out that Josh and this girl had been having an affair. He compiled the evidence. After some debating, we decided to show it to Annie.
My poor baby was heartbroken. I suggested that we take the evidence and hand it out for our weekly family dinner with Josh there, when all of our family would come over. I'm typically not a vengeful person, but when it comes to my only daughter, I am.
With Annie's approval and Nathan's help, we made up the evidence into a video. When everyone got to my house, I had everyone gather into the living room. I said I was going to play some old home videos, but actually showed the video of Josh's affair.
Everyone imploded. Josh could barely get a word in before everyone in the room was yelling at him. Annie was sobbing, but she had the backing of our family against her now ex. And the night ended with her telling him to lawyer up because they were getting divorced, and sent him out.
Annie stayed the night and Nathan went over to her house to pick up her stuff, along with his wife.
At home, my wife was furious with me. She said that I 'ruined our daughter's life' by outing her like this, even though I explained Annie gave her blessing. My wife has also been demanding I call Josh and apologize.
To make matters worse, his parents are trying to call me and demand 'what is wrong with me.' I've just been picking up in Yiddish and they've been hanging up.
They're in the process of divorce right now, but my wife is still furious at me for not letting them work it out themselves.
AITA for outing her ex-husband?
edit: This was originally posted on the 'AITA' page, but was deleted. I'm not sure why, I couldn't figure it out. But my initial post labeled me 'NTA' and my wife 'TA.' My wife has since asked me to repost it (with the help of our son), so she can tell her side of the story for a second perspective.
For anyone wondering, our daughter is currently living with us until she can get a new place. I am helping her however I can, and I've told her not to rush the process. My daughter has cut off all ties with Josh.
I am using my husband's account. He made a post a few weeks ago requesting help from reddit about our family situation, and was called 'NTA'.
The post has been deleted for some reason, but he agreed to repost it over here with *both* of our opinions to see who is, in fact, TA. I am receiving help writing this post. My husband also said I could use his account to post my post to make it easier to track.
For any outside information, kindly refer to my husband's previous post. But to sum up, my daughter has been married to her ex-husband for a year now. She has been dating him for a total of three years.
I have always liked her husband. He has tried to encourage my daughter into leading a simpler life, and being more dedicated to home life and the future of their family.
My daughter is a full time nurse and is twenty-eight. She is not getting any younger and, personally, I have felt alongside with her husband that it is time to put the career away and start a family.
Sometime ago, my husband and my son caught my daughter's husband at the mall having an 'affair' with one of my daughter's old high school friends. My son actually took videos of this happening, if you can believe it.
My husband and son then presented the footage to my daughter, all without me present. And instead of letting our daughter and son-in-law deal with this themselves, my husband intervened.
During our weekly family dinner, my husband gathered all of us together and said we'd be watching home movies. In actuality, my husband showed everyone footage and pictures of my son-in-law with the high school girl, as well as pictures of his text messages.
It was mortifying. Everyone present at dinner, including my mother, started yelling and berating my son-in-law. My daughter screamed at him and demanded a divorce.
She's been staying with us since then until the divorce is finalized. She's planning on selling the house. My husband is insistent she stay with us until she finds her footing.
I, however, am appalled by how childishly my husband, daughter, and son have handled this. I have let everyone in my family know I am on my son-in-law's side.
I do not support his decision to cheat on my daughter, but I acknowledge my daughter has been selfish in her decision to withhold a family from her now ex-husband and choosing a career over the love of a baby.
My husband says I am being unreasonable and my daughter, who is living in my own house, refuses to talk to me.
My son is talking to me, and has also been helping me with this post. My husband was deemed 'NTA' but he failed to speak on my side of things, resulting in people calling me the 'AH.'
Well, AITA for being upset with my daughter and husband?
Hi, everyone reading this. This is 'Nathan.' I'm the son. I drafted and helped write both posts for my mom and dad. Thanks to all of you guys for the support.
Just for a quick explanation, I suggested to my dad that he post on reddit for an opinion after sh*t hit the fan, then I suggested to my mom she do the same after they got into a fight about the first post.
Truth be told, I was kind of hoping an outside opinion would help open my dad's eyes and make him realize how abusive and toxic my mom is.
That's probably messed up, I'll admit it, but I've tried for years to get my dad to open his eyes and realize he's in an abusive relationship. Part of the reason Annie and I haven't gone NC is because of our dad.
I'm planning on showing my dad the supportive and encouraging comments in a few days, and hopefully it'll help open his eyes. I don't know if it will, but here's hoping. On a good note, Annie and I made challah bread together for the first time since she left her ex.
I won't be responding to any comments, this is the last update. My sister's doing well, and that's all that matters.
