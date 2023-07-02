Dad outs daughter's cheating ex, mom sides with ex, they both ask us who's right.

It's truly a family affair.

This story started with a post from a father asking if he was wrong to tell his daughter about her cheating, now ex-husband. He made it a pretty public and dramatic reveal. His wife says this was inappropriate and he 'ruined their daughter's life. When she found out he posted the story online, she decided to post her side of the story. Now, they are asking the internet to tell them, once and for all, who is right. (Their son even provides a short afterword.)

'AITA for exposing my ex-son-in-law's affair?'

anonymousdad61

Hello, reddit. This is my first time on here. My son, Nathan (32), showed me how to do this, so hopefully I'm getting it right.