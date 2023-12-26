Mom skips Christmas eve at daughter's house to visit disabled daughter instead. AITA?

All of that said, sometimes it needs to be about the other children, adult or not, and you have to accept that if you want any kind of relationship with them at all. Yes, your special-needs child was dealt a horrible hand, but so were your other children. Their lives are also worse when they grow up with a sibling that sucks up so many of the family resources.

There isn't really fault or blame here in many cases, it's just reality. But you need to acknowledge the reality and at least make an attempt to address it. And choosing to leave your older daughter in care when you are not able to care for her properly AND to repair your relationship with your other child is not an unreasonable request.