Mom snaps at teen son's rude pregnant GF, 'you can't live here if you don't respect me.'

Parenting a teen is one thing, but parenting a teen who is about to become a parent themselves? That's another level of parenting that few are good at. Particularly, if your kid's partner isn't someone you like.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for kicking out her son's pregnant girlfriend over her disrespectful comments. She wrote:

'AITA for telling my son's pregnant girlfriend that if she keeps disrespecting me she can get the f out of my house?'

I (43F) have a son (18M) who got his high school girlfriend (18F) pregnant. It was obviously an unplanned pregnancy and it resulted in my son's girlfriend getting kicked out of her house by her mom. I never liked this girl, but I obviously couldn't let her on the streets now that she's carrying my grandchild, so I let her live in our house.