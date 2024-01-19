Mom snaps at parents after she finds out they're badmouthing her to teen son. AITA?

We all have our breaking point, unfortunately, that breakigng point has consequences regardless of how justified our feelings are.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a mom asked if she was wrong for snapping at her parents for holding her past over her head. She wrote:

"AITA for not caring about consequences anymore?"

I had my 13-year-old son as a teenager. His dad was my cousin’s boyfriend and I admit I was a b#$ch for doing that. I got my karma because he’s a deadbeat and I got no help from my parents as punishment for betraying family. Whatever, we lived and I learned. I get the hostility towards me but I’m tired of them trying to force my own son to hate me.