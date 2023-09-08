Mom has son make dinner once a week, grandma claims she's 'punishing' him too long.

We all have to eat, every single day. Learning how to cook is one of the most useful life skills you'll ever have. Food is a necessity, and feeling confident that you can whip up something in the kitchen can save you lots of money and also lead to healthier and more mindful eating habits. But in a world of takeout and instant gratification, the effort it takes to prepare a meal doesn't appeal to everyone equally.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a mom asked if she's wrong for making her son cook once a week in order to teach him the basics. She wrote:

"AITA for insisting my son cook dinner once a week?"