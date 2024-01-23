Mom reveals to son her true thoughts about his GF while attending her funeral. AITA?

This was during a time where she had been supposed to be caring for her boy. My son had gone over (he has a key) and found her, as well as her boy still stuck in his high chair in the kitchen, starving.

I'm sure you can imagine but I was extremely shocked, and that was followed up by a feeling of intense anger for what her baby had gone through. None of us knew she drank anymore and apparently this was her relapsing.

Come the day of the funeral and I see my son holding his GF's son's little hand, and I was just so emotionally wounded for them.