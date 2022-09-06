Mom asks if she was wrong to cancel teenage daughter's birthday.

Being a mother is hard. Especially to teenage girls. When this mother is angry at her daughter and wants to take her party away, she takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:

"AITA for "cancelling" my teenage daughter's birthday?"

I know how the title sounds, but hear me out. I 40F have two daughters, one recently turned 16F and one is 11F. My 16 year old, Fiona, is very into fashion right now. She loves to watch Project Runway, Rupaul's Drag Race, basically anything to do with fashion.