Mom tells daughter that her ADHD is 'making her look poor.' AITA?

'AITA for criticizing my daughter's fashion style?​​​​​​'​​​

I (46M) told my daughter (25F) that i dont think she presents a good first impression because of her clothes. See, she has a long distance relationship and is going to visit next week. I am ok with that, but i worry that her bf's parents will think less of her due to her boho-hippie style.

They might think she's poor. I told that if the mom doesnt like her, she is definetely going to convince her son to break up because my daughter wouldnt be a 'fit' for the family.