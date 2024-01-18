Mom tells daughter to dress up modestly now that she's pregnant. AITA?

When this mom is upset with her pregnant daughter, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling my daughter to dress up more modestly now that she's pregnant?"

I'm Argentinian, not from US. My (f45) daughter (f19) is pregnant. She was in college but got pregnant and now she's living at home with me again.

She's nearing her fifth month now. So the problem we had is that her breasts are very obviously growing. She was a cup c (sometimes b) before, now her biggest bras are starting to feel too tight on her.

Well, I recommended her to buy some new bras and she got some d cup that somewhat fit her (some are a little bigger but we'd figure that was better so she wasn't as uncomfortable, plus her breasts will probably keep growing a little more)