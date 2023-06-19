Mom tells daughter 'her disease is not an excuse to neglect her responsibilities.' AITA?

My daughter (17f) got diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes late April. Her DX [DX = diagnosis] wasn’t really dramatic or anything. My stepsister has had it since she was a child, so when I noticed that she was drinking a lot I immediately brought her to the doctor and here we are.
I can honestly say we’ve adjusted pretty well. My stepsister came over when she came home and helped us out a lot. My daughter is old enough that she can handle most of it on her own.
Here’s the problem, ever since her DX she has completely stopped taking care of anything around the house. We have quite a few animals that she and her siblings (6 and 9) share the responsibilities of, they have had to step up a ton because she won’t even feed the dogs anymore.
Because they are so young, there’s a lot of things that they cannot physically do. I am a single mom who had to get a second job to pay for her insulin (obviously i don’t hold that against her, it’s not her fault) but i don’t have the time for the animals. Not to mention her grades are all Fs now.
The other day i hit a breaking point and basically told her that if she doesn’t start helping out, I will start rehoming the animals that her siblings can’t handle. She had a total breakdown telling me i have no idea what she’s going through and how hard it is.
I told her it’s not an excuse to completely neglect everything and that she had to get her s%^t together or the animals will be finding new homes. she ran out the room crying and has spoken about 3 words to me since then.
I understand that this disease is a lot to handle, and i’m trying to be as supportive as possible, but i don’t know what to do anymore. My stepsister says I need to give her time to adjust, but i don’t know if i can. Am i a terrible person for doing this?
• yes she is in therapy and a support group for teens with chronic illnesses.
• yes, the animals are hers that she wanted and bought herself.
We have 6 pets. my dog who ive had for 7 years and still take care of. they aren’t responsible for her in any way. my 6 and 9 y/os have 2 cats that i still help them with. my older daughter has 2 bunnies and a gsd. she’s had the bunnies since she was 13 and i helped her when she needed it. 2 years ago she really wanted a puppy so i told her she could get one if she paid for it. she did and it was fine.
roamsaround says:
Yeah dude. YTA. “Her diagnosis wasn’t really dramatic” for who?? Would severe DKA be dramatic enough for you to validate her?
She’s 17 and her whole life is different now. She’s a child. You’re the parent. She’s depressed because it sucks and she’s struggling to adjust to her new reality. Consider the developmental stage of a 17 year old. Your sisters experience is helpful but she’s had years and years to process this while your daughter is 2 months in.
Clearly you’ve both got a lot on your plate. It’s f#$%ing ridiculous we live in a country where you had to pick up a second job to pay for a drug keeping her alive and it sucks that she’s now dependent on machines and needles to manage her autoimmune disease, her body unfairly attacking itself.
Still, I don’t think starting with “I’m going to rehome your pets bc your mental health blows and you’re not caring for them adequately ” was the move either.
js4873 says:
NTA because infantilizing kids doesn’t help them even if it leads to arguments in the short term. The girl is going through a lot. But it will ultimately help her to realize she is still capable of doing a lot of things.
IllustriousAd1028 says:
Daughter of a type 1 diabetic. Yes you can do all those things. Don't be ridiculous. The real AH in this situation is your country's health care system. It's beyond my understanding that people need to actually pay for a drug that literally keeps them alive. Improve your health system dudes!
antizana says:
NAH. Your daughter is in fact going through a lot, and it does sound like your empathy is running short. Maybe good reasons for that but she needs more support than she’s getting and, while your relative’s diagnosis makes it more blasé for you, it’s still a lot for her to work through. Support groups, therapy, etc should absolutely be high priority.
You are however NTA on the animal front - it sounds like you are at the end of your limit of what you can do with your time and money as you are carrying the entire family, your other kids are too little to do some of the work, and your animals do not deserve to suffer because of what your daughter is going through - and where the welfare of other, dependent creatures come to play.
Personally I am of the opinion that you either need to be able to put those other creatures first, or find them a home that can care for them properly.
You are not the asshole for putting that choice to your daughter, and she is - understandable for a teenager, but still - too caught up in her own issues to have any thought about what the extra shifts mean for you or to even give a s%%t about the pets, and that makes her TA.
She doesn’t have to relearn how to walk, she hasn’t had cancer or a stroke or something immediately debilitating, and to make the pets suffer is not ok.
The solution probably is to rehome the pets if you all don’t have the capacity, that sounds like the kindest option for the animals which gives you and her more breathing room.