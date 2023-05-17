Mom tells daughter 'if you want to be a dog, I'll make you eat like a dog.' AITA?

Sometimes, parents have to get creative in order to curb their children's bad behavior.

But, one mom may have taken it a bit too far when her daughter was going through a phase where she insisted that she was, in fact, a dog.

'My sister wanted to eat like a dog so our mom made her eat like our dog.'

thatogololo

My sister was obsessed with 101 Dalmatians and decided that from the moment the film finished, the only way she was going to eat was like a dog.

When I say she ate like I dog I don't only mean that she lapped up her food with her tongue but also that she would not use any tables or cutlery and would only eat off the floor, couch or anywhere else our dog felt appropriate eating.