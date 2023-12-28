Mom tells daughter she needs to move out after she gets pregnant with seventh child.

Cutting off help from someone can be incredibly uncomfortable, especially when you've reached your limit but want them to be okay.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for kicking her daughter out of the house for getting pregnant again. She wrote:

"AITA for kicking my daughter out of my house for being pregnant?"

I (45F) have a 27-year-old daughter. She has 6 kids, between the ages 10-11 months. There are 3 different fathers, she receives child support from 2 of them, and she is still with the 3rd one and they have been for 5 years. My daughter works part-time, and her fiancé is a chef full-time. They have lived with us for the past year and a half, due to getting evicted from their last home.