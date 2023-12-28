Mom tells daughter she needs to move out after she gets pregnant with seventh child.

Cutting off help from someone can be incredibly uncomfortable, especially when you've reached your limit but want them to be okay.
In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for kicking her daughter out of the house for getting pregnant again. She wrote:
I (45F) have a 27-year-old daughter. She has 6 kids, between the ages 10-11 months. There are 3 different fathers, she receives child support from 2 of them, and she is still with the 3rd one and they have been for 5 years. My daughter works part-time, and her fiancé is a chef full-time. They have lived with us for the past year and a half, due to getting evicted from their last home.
The kids and them have our upstairs bedrooms (there’s 2) but that’s still crowded for 6 children. They are constantly asking me for help with phone bills, My husband and I have asked for no rent so they’d be able to save money to get a home, which I do not believe they were doing.
I have put up with loud voices throughout all hours, and waking up at different hours to cater to children, because I love my grandchildren. I never complained to my daughter because I believe family is very important. It’s just that my children are all grown up, my youngest moved out 4 years ago and my husband and I had hopes to remodel. We didn’t expect them to be living here this long.
On Christmas Eve, my daughter gathered us all around and announced they were pregnant with baby #7. Everyone was all excited, but I felt dread. That would mean another child in our house with not much room. I looked over at my husband and could tell he felt the same, we discussed later and decided we were going to have to ask them to move out.
Last night at dinner I brought it up to my daughter and her boyfriend and we told them, they have 2 months to find a place because we cannot have another child here. My daughter started crying, saying she couldn’t believe I’d throw her to the streets for having a baby, that this was completely unfair and not enough time. I told her I was sorry, it was painful for me, but these living conditions were impossible.
She demanded I give her more time or she’d go to the courts and I told her news flash, the courts only gives you 30 days. She then said my grandchildren were going to be homeless because I was selfish. She made a Facebook post asking for rooms to rent because “she’s pregnant and has nowhere to go and her family don’t give a sh*t about her.” AITA?
reginafelangi123 wrote:
NTA but your daughter and her bf are. She seriously thought a 7th child was a good idea? They already can’t provide for the 6 they have.
Ntrl_space wrote:
NTA. You’ve been putting up with this long enough, it doesn’t matter how much she helps out around the house.
CharmingChaos33 wrote:
NTA. She has been and continues to be irresponsible. She should be getting a pretty decent income tax check for all those kids and they should qualify for financial aid with that many kids. Give them until May at the latest. They should have income tax money by then and they can use that to put down for rent and help get them set up.
She can look on Facebook Marketplace for low-cost and free furniture. If you decide to keep them around longer, charge rent and put it into savings until there is enough to send them on their way.
Jacintaleishman wrote:
This kind of constant stress your husband and yourself are suffering is literally shortening your lives. Your daughter will land on her feet, because people like her always do. The lifeboat is sinking under the weight, you have done enough, given enough.
From one who knows, your relationships with your other children are also a casualty of this failure to launch. To save your health and marriage, I strongly encourage you to sell your home and move to another town. Start afresh. You live only one life. Please don’t let it be one of regret.
