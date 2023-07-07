Mom tells daughter 'don't project your body dysmorphia.' Daughter calls her a bad mom.

When this mom is feeling like her daughter needs to change her attitude, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for my daughter she needs to work through her insecurites and stop projecting them on me?'

I f36 has three kids (f17 and twins f5 and m5). This is about my oldest daughter. Before the lockdown, my daughter was very athletic, took care of herself, had amazing grades, and all-around cared about herself and her looks.

During lockdown that all changed, we all gained weight from just sitting around and doing nothing so I decided that this needed to change so in late 2021 I decided to make healthier (still delicious) meals for my family and encouraged my kids to be more active.

This was incredibly easy for my twins because they have so much energy. They would accompany me on my daily walks and they loved playing in our front or backyard.