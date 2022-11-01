Furious mom tells daughter to 'get out of my house' over social media post.

My husband and I have 6 children and live in a 4 bedroom home. As you can imagine, space is tight. My husband and I have one room, the two eldest share, the middle two share, and the youngest two share. This question pertains to my eldest (18F).

She recently started university and moved to live-in student accommodation there. Her university is just under an hour from us, so she kept her weekend job here and planned to travel in and stay here on Friday night and leave to go back to university on Sunday after work.

She is looking for a job closer to her university, but hasn't found one that pays as well as her current one.