Mom tells husband to stop grilling son's friend when she speaks Spanish, he lashes out.

When you live with a partner and raise kids with them, there are a million small things you negotiate together. While the big topics like where you live, where your kid goes to school, and what religious or spiritual beliefs you follow might seem like they'd be the major points of contention, it's often the small petty disagreements that add up and create tension.

In many cases, the best way to get perspective is to poll people fully outside the dynamic. Oftentimes, the internet is perfect for this purpose.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for asking her husband to stop grilling their son's friend about her Spanish.

She wrote:

AITA for making a big deal about a twelve-year-old's opinion?