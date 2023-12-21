Mom tells son his birthday restaurant isn't accessible, he picks new place, dad gets mad.

Disagreeing on a parenting move can result in serious household tension, both for the parents and for the kid.
In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a mom asked if she was wrong for reminding her son that the restaurant he picked for his birthday wasn't accessible. She wrote:
My son Matt is turning 9. We are planning a kid’s birthday party for him on the weekend and a dinner in the evening for family members. We let him pick the restaurant. He picked a Thai place we get takeout from. I love the food too, but the restaurant itself isn’t accessible. It’s in a basement with a very narrow staircase.
I reminded Matt that his auntie, who is in a wheelchair, and his granny, who is over 70, would not be able to attend his dinner. He immediately changed his mind and picked an Italian restaurant that is accessible. My husband is annoyed at me. He thinks I pushed Matt to choose another restaurant because I’m afraid of my brother throwing a fit that his wife’s disability needs weren’t considered.
He thinks we should change our reservation back to the Thai restaurant. I told him that Matt was young and didn’t realize that the restaurant would be inaccessible to people. He still thinks I’m in the wrong for pointing it out. AITA?
Heloise_Morris wrote:
NTA. You can always order Thai food as a special treat for your son. All you did was let your son know some people would not be able to attend his birthday dinner because it wasn't accessible for people with disabilities. Your son made the decision to change the restaurant.
You let your son make the decision.
And OP responded:
That’s a great idea. I can order Thai for lunch instead so he doesn’t miss out on his favorite dish.
Albertthe1st wrote:
NTA. You are teaching your son to have empathy and consideration. You get today’s gold star. Bless you, we need more kindness and thoughtfulness in the world. I don’t say this because I’m in a wheelchair but because of what a positive impact even a young child’s actions can make. Thank you and your son.
Equilibriyum wrote:
NTA. It's his birthday and he has every right to accommodate his preferred guests. Why your husband thinks you're an AH on this is illogical and irrational. Sounds like he himself has a personal resentment with your disabled family members. Hard NTA.
And OP responded:
My husband is very protective over our kids’ birthdays.
He definitely doesn’t resent Matt’s aunt (she’s married to my brother so I don’t know how they’re related) or my mom. He is not a fan of my brother.
hotmessmomof1 wrote:
NTA and your son will grow to be a kinder and more considerate kid. My daughter just turned 11 and she asked the parents of her best friends about the 2 places she wanted to have her party at.
One was one of those jump places and one of her bff’s has had back surgery, she was born with spine issues, her mom told us it could work but she would have to be very careful her other friend is autistic and she didn’t want him to feel overwhelmed so she changed it to our local skating rink.
Honestly, she didn’t care so much what place we went just that her friends enjoyed themselves also. Your son is showing the same consideration.
bamf1701 wrote:
NTA. You are doing what a parent is supposed to do - teaching your child. In this case, to think about the potential ramifications of a choice he is making. You didn't tell your son that he couldn't make this choice.
You simply pointed out that his aunt and grandmother would not be able to attend if he chose that restaurant and let him make up his mind with that new information. This is good parenting, and your husband shouldn't belittle you for it.
OP is NTA at all, she's a good mom and her husband is acting immaturely.