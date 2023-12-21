Mom tells son his birthday restaurant isn't accessible, he picks new place, dad gets mad.

Disagreeing on a parenting move can result in serious household tension, both for the parents and for the kid.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a mom asked if she was wrong for reminding her son that the restaurant he picked for his birthday wasn't accessible. She wrote:

"AITA for reminding my son that the restaurant he picked out for his birthday celebration isn’t accessible to some family members?"

My son Matt is turning 9. We are planning a kid’s birthday party for him on the weekend and a dinner in the evening for family members. We let him pick the restaurant. He picked a Thai place we get takeout from. I love the food too, but the restaurant itself isn’t accessible. It’s in a basement with a very narrow staircase.