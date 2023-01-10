Mom tells son, 'I never wanted to have you'; wonders if she 'did something wrong.'

AITA for admitting to my son that I never wanted to have a child?

So, I saw a post here that reminded me of my situation and it made me think to post. I have a 15 year old son Jakob. When I was 18 I married a classmate I was dating, we were stupid teenagers and I got pregnant. He really wanted to have a kid so I was pressured into having Jakob even though I hated being pregnant and taking care of him.

Our families were so disappointed that they demanded we give the baby up to somebody so that we can focus on our education. We didn't and Jakob was about six months old when his dad died in a motorcycle crash.