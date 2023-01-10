Mom tells son, 'I never wanted to have you'; wonders if she 'did something wrong.'

So, I saw a post here that reminded me of my situation and it made me think to post. I have a 15 year old son Jakob. When I was 18 I married a classmate I was dating, we were stupid teenagers and I got pregnant. He really wanted to have a kid so I was pressured into having Jakob even though I hated being pregnant and taking care of him.
Our families were so disappointed that they demanded we give the baby up to somebody so that we can focus on our education. We didn't and Jakob was about six months old when his dad died in a motorcycle crash.
About a year after I gave Jakob up to my great-aunt, she legally adopted him and my life got so much better. I finished up my education and by the time I was 26, I became the manager at a club. When Jakob was 11, my great-aunt was diagnosed with an illness and it was determined she could no longer care for him.