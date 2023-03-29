Mom won't let stepson give her the present he made in front of her friends. AITA

Get ready to question every macroni picture you ever made your parents.

One stepson spent time woodworking a gift for his stepmom's birthday. He and his father were both shocked with her reaction. Dad was so upset he decided to punish his wife for her actions.

AITA for canceling the birthday party I planned to throw for my wife after what she did?

dice267990

I (M36) remarried after my late wife passed away. I have a son (15). My current wife and I have been together for 2 years. She generally has a good relationship with my son although they tend to have some disagreements from time to time.

My son has a background in arts that involve wood. He used to help his grandfather with his woodworking and learned how to make hand made wooden items and use them as gifts.