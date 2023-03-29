Mom won't let stepson give her the present he made in front of her friends. AITA

One stepson spent time woodworking a gift for his stepmom's birthday. He and his father were both shocked with her reaction. Dad was so upset he decided to punish his wife for her actions.
I (M36) remarried after my late wife passed away. I have a son (15). My current wife and I have been together for 2 years. She generally has a good relationship with my son although they tend to have some disagreements from time to time.
My son has a background in arts that involve wood. He used to help his grandfather with his woodworking and learned how to make hand made wooden items and use them as gifts.
I planned a dinner party for my wife's birthday at a prestigious restaurant. The day before the party, she was cleaning my son's room and saw what he got her for her birthday and that was a wooden tree with mine, hers, and his name on it.