'Was I wrong to tell my daughter I already new she was a lesbian? She left crying.'

Im 46F, my daughter is 16F. Her 16th birthday was yesterday. Every birthday I bake her a cake, ive done it since her first birthday. I was baking in the afternoon, when she got in the kitchen saying: Mom, I need to tell you something.

"I stopped when I was doing to pay attention to her and asked what's wrong."

She said: Mom, I have to be honest with you [She spoken a little speech here about how much she loves me and how she cant keep this secret anymore] ... So, I'm that I can finally tell you that, I like girls, I'm a lesbian.

"I immediately responded with: I know."

"She was shocked, and shouted: You knew? How?"

I said: Honey, you have gay written all over your face. Honestly, I wasn't even expecting you to come out, just to come home one day to introduce your girlfriend to us.