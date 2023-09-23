Woman tells mom to stop packing daughter 'terrible smelling,' 'disgusting' lunches.

Debra: Are you Lily’s mother? Me: Oh, yeah, I am, why?

Debra: Well, your daughter’s lunches have been bothering my son, and I would like to ask you to pack something else. Me: What? How are they bothering him?

She then proceeded to start talking about how her son was complaining about my daughter's lunches smelling terrible, and that he thought it was disgusting. She also said her son didn’t eat most of his lunch because he was so grossed out.

Me: Okay…I understand your son doesn’t like the smell, but can’t he just sit somewhere else? Debra: Are you kidding me? My son shouldn’t have to put up with whatever c%$p you make your daughter bring to this school. It’s disgusting!