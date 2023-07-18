Mom threatens to kick out aging autistic daughter with gaming addiction. AITA?

She always said she was doing homework, turns out, she was playing Roblox the entire time. Lillian prefers to spend her time playing Roblox, and averages 14 hours of screen time per day.

I tried taking her phone away so she’d do something productive, but she would end up doing nothing at all, and just sleep through it.

All of her Roblox friends are younger than her, usually ranging from ages 12-15. I asked her why she didn’t try making friends her own age at school, and she just shrugged. I told her she should at least try and make friends her age online, and she told me it was harder than it looked.