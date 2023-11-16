Mom threatens son, 'If you propose to your GF I will disown you.' AITA?

If you ask her a question, she gives you the most logical, unsugar-coated response. She doesn’t really talk to my side of the family but does talk to my husbands and my daughter who adores her.

She doesn’t like kids and when I asked her about kids she told me as much, and I find this girl to be completely disrespectful with how quiet she is, how she acts strangely around my family at events, and how unaffectionate she is with people.

My family is very talkative and affectionate and she is disinterested in creating that relationship. My son says she’s not affectionate with her own family and that my family has made it impossible for her to be close to because we have always treated her disrespectfully, which I don’t see.