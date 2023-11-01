Mom lets toddler pick 'football gift' for dad's birthday, he's mad 'it's the wrong team.'

Few things bring out passion and intensity quite like sports fandom. And this is for better or for worse.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for letting her daughter pick out a gift from the wrong team for her dad. She wrote:

"AITA for letting my daughter buy her dad a gift from the wrong football team?"

Can't actually believe I'm writing this post. My ex and I have a three-year-old. She's amazing and loves her daddy. It was his birthday on Monday so I let my daughter grab some bits for him. There's a football stall in our local shopping centre. They had squeezy balls for each team. My daughter knows that her dad loves football and also the colour blue, so she picked out a blue one for him.