Mom accuses teenage daughter of faking Tourette's syndrome, husband disagrees.

When this mother is torn, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for Calling Out My Daughter for Lying About Having Tourette Syndrome?"

I have three daughters, 'Catherine' (21), 'Alexa' (17) & 'Mia' (14).

Catherine and Alexa are very sweet and we rarely argue at all. My daughter Mia is also an incredibly sweet and precious girl yet I get into arguments with her frequently especially as she has attention seeking tendencies.

Over the course of a few months, Mia has started to blurt out random words and aggressively move, (shoulder shrugging, head movements, etc).

She's also been making weird noises, I never asked her and ignored it as I thought she was doing it because she was seeking attention.