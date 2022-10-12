Mom accuses teenage daughter of faking Tourette's syndrome, husband disagrees.

When this mother is torn, she asks Reddit:
I have three daughters, 'Catherine' (21), 'Alexa' (17) & 'Mia' (14).
Catherine and Alexa are very sweet and we rarely argue at all. My daughter Mia is also an incredibly sweet and precious girl yet I get into arguments with her frequently especially as she has attention seeking tendencies.
Over the course of a few months, Mia has started to blurt out random words and aggressively move, (shoulder shrugging, head movements, etc).
She's also been making weird noises, I never asked her and ignored it as I thought she was doing it because she was seeking attention.
A few days ago we were sitting at the dinner table and she kept making weird noises and moving and wouldn't stop, it was incredibly disruptive. My husband got very worried and started asking her if everything was okay, trying to console her, I got mad and told him to leave it as she was probably just seeking attention.