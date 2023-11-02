Mom under fire after 'halloween grinch' leaks secret footage to neighborhood FB group. AITA?

When this mom is frustrated with a "halloween grinch" in the neighborhood, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for confronting a neighbor who was rude to my son at trick or treat because of a "rule" I'd never heard of?"

I (27f) took my 4 year old son trick or treating on Halloween, as normal parents do. He was so adorable in his costume and his joy was infectious. We went along, house after house, lots of smiles, exclamations of how cute he was, and of course loads of candy.

Then we came to one house. We rang the bell, initially there was no answer, but I could see there were lights on in the house, so clearly people were home. Also, I heard shuffling behind the door, clearly they were looking through the peephole to see who was there. I rang again.