Mom wants 'me time' with phone on vacation, husband accuses her of 'missing firsts.'

So, when a conflicted mom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about how she chose to enjoy a vacation with her family, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
I’m 33, I run two small business and I do almost everything for the kids (7 and 5) at home. Our kids get fall break so my husband made plans to get an Airbnb close to the beach in LA area.
I made it clear to him that I would go but I wanted a “me” vacation because I was so stressed out from work and kids. He said that was fine but he wanted to spend a lot of time on the beach.
We are now on day 2 and he’s furious with me. I want to lay in bed all day, drink wine and scroll TikTok and sleep when the mood hits me. I did this yesterday but he was so mad at me this morning when I wouldn’t get up at 7:30 to go watch our daughter stand up on a surfboard he bought her.