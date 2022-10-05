Mom wants 'me time' with phone on vacation, husband accuses her of 'missing firsts.'

There are vacations where you want to explore a new city, indulge in cheesy tourist activities and rack up your step count but then there are the very necessary 3 day full brain and body shutdown trips...

So, when a conflicted mom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about how she chose to enjoy a vacation with her family, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for napping and chilling on my phone during my family vacation?

I’m 33, I run two small business and I do almost everything for the kids (7 and 5) at home. Our kids get fall break so my husband made plans to get an Airbnb close to the beach in LA area.

I made it clear to him that I would go but I wanted a “me” vacation because I was so stressed out from work and kids. He said that was fine but he wanted to spend a lot of time on the beach.