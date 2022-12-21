Mom wants to stop paying for daughter's gymnastics; 'she has the wrong body type.'

AITA for not wanting to continue supporting my daughter's (12F) gymnastics training

When my daughter was young, we introduced her to gymnastics. She was totally hooked and kept asking for more and more lessons. We encouraged her, thinking she will eventually lose interest. Now she is 12, training 20 hours a week, spending weekends after weekends competing at high level competitions.

Problem is, she is 5'7 already and still growing. She is starting to have ambition for D1 scholarship, or even Olympics. That makes me very worried. Being 5'7 basically kills her chance of going to the Olympics. D1 gymnastics scholarship is already rare, the odds of her getting one with her height is even more rare.