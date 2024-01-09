Mom at war with stepmom over 17 year old son's decision to medically transition. AITA?

lovelyvala writes:

Gently YTA because I think you thought you were handling this well but you weren't. It's okay, I believe you love your child, you just aren't educated on this topic.

Before talking about transition, let's talk about acceptance. What your daughter wanted to hear was "I love you and I got you". She clearly was concerned about talking to you and she needed that big mama hug full of love. After that, you could have talked to her about what she wanted to do, what she wanted to change, and then got her into therapy.

Sometimes cisgender people think transgender people want to talk about transition straightway but sometimes they just want to be assured that there is NOTHING wrong with them, that they are still deserving of love.