Mom watermarks every photo of her son that her ex husband requests. AITA?

One mother writes a compelling argument for why she can. When her cheating husband left her and her son, she was prepared to carry on alone and give him the best life she could. So, she was upset when she saw that this absent father was posting all of her pictures of her son to his own social media, insinuating that he was a much more involved parent than he actually was. So, she created a clever workaround.
I (23F) have a son (2M) with my ex-husband (25M). We divorced right after my son came into the world because I found out he was cheating. He pays child support but I work and handle all of the bills and expenses. He likes to make a big show for everyone and say that he "bankrolls me", but he does not.