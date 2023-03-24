Mom watermarks every photo of her son that her ex husband requests. AITA?

Can you copyright a childhood?

One mother writes a compelling argument for why she can. When her cheating husband left her and her son, she was prepared to carry on alone and give him the best life she could. So, she was upset when she saw that this absent father was posting all of her pictures of her son to his own social media, insinuating that he was a much more involved parent than he actually was. So, she created a clever workaround.

AITA for putting a watermark in my son's pictures every time I send them to his dad?

ThrowAwayBabyWMark