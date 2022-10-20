Someecards Logo
Mom insists daughter has huge traditional wedding, daughter makes her pay.

Maggie Lalley
Oct 20, 2022 | 3:00 PM
When this bride to be is annoyed with her mother, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling my mom if she wants me to have a big traditional wedding, she has to pay for it?"

When my fiance and I first got engaged my mom, my dad, and my fiances parents all offered to help pay for the wedding.

As we talked about the kind of wedding we wanted it became clear neither my fiance or I are very interested in a huge traditional wedding in a church with a reception in a fancy venue.

We're both more comfortable with the idea of a nice little relaxed ceremony somewhere beautiful and intimate, which obviously has the added bonus of being cheaper.

My dad and my fiances parents are completely happy with this, but my mom is very opposed to the idea. She keeps trying to convince me that I'll regret it, that if we go with a small wedding it won't be special and we might as well just get married in a court house.

