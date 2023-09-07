Mom withholds allowance from son who 'won't do girl chores,' ex-husband gets mad at her.

Parenting is all about guiding your kids along the way to adulthood, and teaching them the basic principles of responsibility that will help them down the road. Learning the meaning of hard work and money is essential, and people who learn this in childhood are set up for a much happier and healthier adulthood.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a mom asked if she was wrong for taking money out of her son's allowance after he refused to do his chores. She wrote:

"AITA for taking money out of my son’s allowance?"

I (41F) have 3 sons (twins who are 12, and a 10-year-old). All of my sons started doing chores around 8 and started getting allowances for their chores at 10 years old. Chores are only mandatory 5 days out of the week, I don’t care what time a day they choose to get them done.