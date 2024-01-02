Mom won't allow daughter on school trip because it's a 'co-ed sleepover,' dad disagrees.

Parenting is full of tough choices, luckily, the internet is always here to give a second, or third, or fourth opinion.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a mom asked if she was wrong for not letting her daughter go on a class trip if the room is co-ed. She wrote:

"AITA for not letting my daughter go on a class trip?"

My daughter transferred to a new school this year. It's a private school, and part of their traditions is a beginning-of-the-year overnight class trip every August. She was too late for this year, but next year's is a two night trip to Philadelphia. One problem: no more than 6 people can share a hotel room, and there are now 37 girls that would need one.