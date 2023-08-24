Mom won't celebrate younger daughter's BDAY. Hosts BLOWOUT for older daughter. AITA?

When this woman is frustrated with her daughter, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for not celebrating my daughter's birthday because she insisted on having a party the day of my other daughter's birthday?'

My husband and I have 2 daughters (14) Jenny and (16) Emily. Their birthday's are 2 weeks apart. Jenny is extremely jealous of Emily. She will do anything to make sure Emily doesn't get any attention.

This year she decided that she wants to celebrate her birthday on the day of Emily's birthday. We tried explaining to her that it's wrong and asked her to choose another date but she didn't listen. We finally told her that either she chooses another date or there will be no birthday party for her.

Last weekend was Emily's birthday and we threw a big party for her. Everyone were enjoying themselves except for Jenny who was sulking in her room.