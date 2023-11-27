Mom won't make daughter apologize for bullying class clown. AITA? UPDATED 2X

When this mother refuses to apologize to another kid & mom at her daughter's school, she asks Reddit:
My daughter (Ava 14) is a good kid in general. She gets good grades and is pretty quiet at school sticking to her friend group and not causing issue. I was surprised getting a call today that I needed to pick her up since she got in trouble at school.
Basically what happened was the class clown (Mia) was messing around in class was dancing/singing during class for no reason. My daughter had enough and told her to shut the f&&& up, no one likes her and she is the reason no one enjoys school.
A student recorded the whole thing. Mia ended up crying and principal office they were both sent. The principal wanted my daughter to give an apology to her. I told them no and that we are leaving.
This started the mom telling me her daughter needs an apology. I told her that her kid is a brat and she should learn how to behave in class. That if she wasnt annoying as all he&& my daughter wouldn’t have snapped after 5 months.
She called me a jerk and my daughter is iffy if she should apologize so I am making this.
UPDATE 1: the teacher was trying to get her back to her seat, this was in a middle of lesson. She was trying and Mia was ignoring her and kept going. This wasn’t a one time thing, according to my daughter she had 5 months of dealing with Mia and her behavior.
Another question I’ve seen in the comments. Does she have ADHD. No idea, not my kid. If she does it make explain some things but doesn’t excuse it.
Update 2: so some stuff has happened since it posted this, it got out what my daughter did to the other parents and they have sent me email receipts of how many times they tried to get the school to do something about Mia. Most of the parents are angry. Ava had to go to the principals.
The principal has sent an email about conduct in the classroom and a new policy that if kids disrupt a class they will be taking action. Don’t know what that means yet. AITA?
demon803 writes:
NTA, but where is the teacher when this class clown is doing her thing, why do the kids have to tell her to sit down and shut up. Both parents are in the wrong, one doesn't know her child is a brat and your child should apologize to the class and teacher.
awaybass8465 writes:
ESH: Mia for repeatedly disrupting the class. The teacher and school for letting it go on for this long. Your daughter for being wayy too harsh with the comments, all that wasn't necessary.
You for not telling your kid (at least in private) that the comments were out of line. Defending her to the principal is one thing, but acting like that's completely OK? Nah.
You're not entirely wrong in this scenario imo, but in general you sound like one of those parents who thinks their kid is an innocent angel who can do no wrong. If she was she wouldn't be telling someone to shut the f up lol.
winterdragonfly8 wrties:
ESH. The teacher should not have let this go on that long in class without contacting the kids parents for the how they’re acting in class. Your daughter should not have yelled like that but I understand why she did because she finally snapped it happens to most of us.
And you should not be behind your daughter and the way she acted because it doesn’t make her any better than the girl she snapped at. You need to talk to her about why we don’t do stuff like that and they should both be apologizing.
Your daughter should apologize for the way she acted, and the other girl should apologize to the entire class for making it a hard to learn in environment.