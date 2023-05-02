Mom yells at other mom on phone for excluding six-year-old from party, gets hung up on.

There are few worse childhood feelings than realizing all of the other kids got invited to the party and you were left out. This realization can stick in your mind as a seed of rejection for years to come, even if the person who hosted the party isn't significant in your life.
As a parent, it can be hard to watch your kid experience this kind of pain, but sometimes swooping in to save the day can backfire even worse.
She wrote:
AITA for yelling at a parent after she didn't invite my daughter to her kids party and called my child a buzzkill?
We live in a small town, there is a single school for our area. The rules for the school is if you are handing out invites at school everyone in the class must be invited. If you want to exclude some people than you send the invites in the mail. Cindy is having a pool party in two weeks for her birthday.