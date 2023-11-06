Mom yells at son with sensory issues after he 'abuses' her in public. AITA?

When this mom feels guilty, she asks Reddit:

"AITA? I told my 17 year old son to go to h&ll?"

My son is naturally smart- he gets straight A’s and is on the honor roll, without any effort. I have noticed, however, as he gets older he seems to have sensory issues- he can’t stand anyone touching him, haircuts, cutting nails, etc.

At the orthodontist he had trouble getting through the preliminary stuff before braces(x rays, molds, etc) before he got braces put on. I should say here that they waited to put the braces on until my son could show them he was brushing properly. For about a year we went in for monthly checks until the Dr was satisfied.