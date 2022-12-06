Someecards Logo
Mom gets threatened by YouTuber who says 'you're a bad mother and I have proof.'

Maggie Lalley
Dec 6, 2022 | 3:56 PM
When this mom feels threatened by a stranger, she asks Reddit:

"AITA YouTuber tried to scam me into paying to delete video of my kids in my car…?"

The other day I ran into a pharmacy for about 10 mins. I'm a mom. I had my two kids with me, (both 7). It was a cool November day, maybe 65 degrees out, and I was in a rush.

To be as quick as possible, I left them in the car. 4 windows cracked plenty of air to breathe but not enough space for an adult hand to get in. Door locked, keys with me.

Although legal (Kaitlyn’s Law), I know this is a controversial move, and some people may write me off immediately here. But please read on…

When I got into my car I heard someone yelling at me from the distance. He then rolled up next to my driver side door and started yelling at me. He came in hot, and I’ll paraphrase.

