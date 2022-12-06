Mom gets threatened by YouTuber who says 'you're a bad mother and I have proof.'

When this mom feels threatened by a stranger, she asks Reddit:
The other day I ran into a pharmacy for about 10 mins. I'm a mom. I had my two kids with me, (both 7). It was a cool November day, maybe 65 degrees out, and I was in a rush.
To be as quick as possible, I left them in the car. 4 windows cracked plenty of air to breathe but not enough space for an adult hand to get in. Door locked, keys with me.
Although legal (Kaitlyn’s Law), I know this is a controversial move, and some people may write me off immediately here. But please read on…
When I got into my car I heard someone yelling at me from the distance. He then rolled up next to my driver side door and started yelling at me. He came in hot, and I’ll paraphrase.